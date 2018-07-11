MURRAY — The Chapel Motorcycle Shop and the Murray Fire Department will host a 16th annual charity motorcycle ride to benefit the Angel’s Hands Foundation on Saturday.

The foundation raises money to help Utah families deal with the everyday struggles facing families living with rare diseases.

Registration is $20 for bikes and $10 for passengers and will take place from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at Murray Fire Station 81, 40 E. 4800 South. Club 48 across the street from the station will be providing a $5 breakfast during registration. T-shirts will be sold for $15.

The ride will begin at 9:30 p.m. While the route has yet to be determined, it will last approximately 4 to 5 hours with 30-minute stops along the way. The ride will end in Copperton, where the Angels in the Park Car show will be wrapping up.

The car show, which will also benefit the Angel’s Hands Foundation, will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Copperton Park, 8690 W. Park St. The event will feature music, food, games and vendors.

Free registration begins at 8 a.m. on the day of the show, and dash plaques will be give to the first 200 cars to register. Trophies will be awarded by Angel’s Hands children.