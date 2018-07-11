SNOWBASIN — Snowbasin Resort will host a night of stargazing during the annual Perseid meteor shower on Friday, Aug. 10.

Telescopes for viewing the night sky, provided by the Ogden Astronomical Society, will be set up at the Needles Lodge.

Events begin at 6:30 p.m., and the gondola will run from 7 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. Needles Lodge will be open and be serving dinner from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. After 9:30 p.m. Earl’s Lodge will be serving refreshment and snacks.

The event is free for 2018-19 premier season pass holders and 2018 summer pass holders. Otherwise the cost is $14 for adult 18 and older; $10 for youth 7 to 17; and free for children 6 and younger. No reservations are needed.