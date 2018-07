LEHI — Residents are invited to a Summer Splash Party on Pioneer Day.

The family-friendly event at Ivory Ridge Splash Pad, 8323 W. 3200 North, will run from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will include games, bounce houses, entertainment, food and shopping.

The party will culminate with a concert featuring James the Mormon at 8 p.m. and a fireworks show. Other activities end when the concert begins.