SOUTH SALT LAKE — The city will hold a Night Out Against Crime and Emergency Preparedness Fair on Tuesday, Aug. 7.

The free event, which will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Central Park Community Center, 2797 S. 200 East, will feature booths, food, displays, safety information and activities.

There will be representatives from city departments, as well as other community organizations, providing information