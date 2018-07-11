SALT LAKE CITY — A fast-moving haboob ripped through Arizona on Monday, and video coverage caught the attention of the internet.

The massive dust storm blanketed much of southern Arizona, specifically covering much of Interstate 8, a rather popular highway in the area.

See the storm in the video below:

Storm chaser Mike Olbinski told Mashable he expected to see thunderstorms in the area.

He didn’t expect such a large dust storm, though.

"The dust storm was so bad everyone stopped driving on the road," Olbinski told Mashable. "It was intense and pretty dangerous."

The storm grabbed the attention of the internet as well.

NEW: textbook HABOOB at peak intensity with smooth updraft bases just above the dense dust slug! This was near Yuma, AZ @breakingweather @accuweather #duststorm pic.twitter.com/YmuoMMhTkV — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) July 10, 2018

WOW!!! Jaw-dropping #HABOOB crippling traffic along I-8 in southwest Arizona now west of mile marker 90. One of the most incredible sights I have ever witnessed @breakingweather @accuweather @mad_WX #duststormwarning pic.twitter.com/qgXHAVGAAf — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) July 10, 2018

Incredible drop in visibility, major winds in the core of massive #haboob over Dateland, AZ at 7:10 pm @breakingweather @accuweather pic.twitter.com/QqZoJNrkar — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) July 10, 2018

BLOWING DUST is dropping visibility in Maricopa and along SR 347. We are encouraging drivers to Pull Aside, Stay Alive! pic.twitter.com/3Bq4dcyNoA — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 9, 2018

The National Weather Service in Phoenix said that area of the state could have “dense blowing dust and winds.” It encouraged residents to stay inside.

835pm: Severe winds about to blast through Yuma. Dense blowing dust and winds around 60 mph probable. Stay indoors and away from windows. #azwx pic.twitter.com/Le41RNsT7C — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 10, 2018

According to AZCentral.com, about 94,000 customers were without power because of the storm.

The haboob derives its name from similar storms that run through Sudan's capital of Khartoum. An article in 1972 compared the two types of storms, saying they both form through storm cells that grow as they move, according to The Arizona Republic.