The Utah Valley University men's basketball team has been honored by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) with the Team Academic Excellence Award, the organization announced on Wednesday. The Wolverines have received the award in each of head coach Mark Pope's three seasons at UVU.

Utah Valley is one of just 44 Division I schools to receive the honor and was one of four Division I programs in the state of Utah to earn the award. The Wolverines were also one of only two schools in the WAC to receive the distinction. The Wolverines hold a cumulative team grade point average of 3.38, which is likely one of the top marks in the country.

The NABC's Team Academic Excellence Award recognizes outstanding academic achievement by a team with a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or better for the 2017-18 season. In order to earn the award, institutions must count the grade point averages of all men's student-athletes who competed during the 2017-18 season.