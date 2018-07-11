SALT LAKE CITY — Pure Flix's CEO is already looking to obtain the movie rights to the recent cave rescue story in Thailand.

The world breathed a sigh of relief Tuesday as the last of 12 boys and their soccer coach were rescued from a flooded cave in Thailand, according to CNN. The group spent more than two weeks in the cave. Expert divers were called in to help rescue the boys. All of the boys are in a hospital where they’ve begun recuperating.

PureFlix CEO Michael Scott posted a video on Facebook in which he said he’s trying to secure the story’s movie rights.

“We’re here really looking at this as a movie that could inspire millions of people across the globe,” he said in the video clip. “We’re just kinda here witnessing the events, gathering some contacts and everything to really tell a story about the international effort — the entire world coming together to save 13 kids trapped in this Thai cave.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Scott will release the film under his company’s mainstream banner Pinnacle Peak, which will release “Little Women" later this year.

Scott said the company will be seeking out screenwriters in the next few weeks. the film will likely have a budget of $30 million to $60 million, which is larger than most films released under Pure Flix and Pinnacle, THR reported.

Scott, who has shot five films in Thailand already, plans to return to the country to shoot this one, too.

Scott has personal ties to the story. His wife grew up with the Thai ex-SEAL who died during the rescue effort.

"This isn't just about a movie, it's about honoring everybody involved, including the soldier who died," he said, according to THR. "This was truly a team effort involving Brits, Aussies, Americans and Thais, and the divers told us incredible stories. They had less than five meters' visibility, fought harsh currents and used a buddy system of two divers for each boy rescued. It was a monumental effort."

Scott, who produced another Pure Flix film, “God’s Not Dead,” said the company “strives to be the most trusted family friendly video-streaming source on the web.”

According to Deadline, the Thai rescue story draws immediate comparisons to the rescue of 33 Chilean miners, who were trapped 2,300 feet underground for 69 days back in 2010. That story became the film “The 33,” which earned $25 million worldwide and starred Antonio Banderas.