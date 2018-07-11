SALT LAKE CITY — Attention, stuffed animal lovers: Build-A-Bear is hosting its first Pay Your Age day — its biggest in-store deal ever, according to the Build-A-Bear website.

The event is just as it sounds: On Thursday, July 12, a Build-A-Bear fan's age is exactly how much their furry friend will cost. If you take in a 2-year-old, their stuffed animal will cost $2. If you take along a 4-year-old and a 7-year-old, the total would be $11. The deal requires a $1 minimum payment, but newborn parents are still getting the stuffed animals for next to nothing — but please note that recipients must be present for the Pay Your Age deal.

The rumors are true! 🎉 July 12 is the first-ever Pay Your Age Day at Build-A-Bear Workshop! For one day only, you can... Posted by Build-A-Bear Workshop on Monday, July 9, 2018

Participants don’t need to present formal identification to take advantage of the offer, according to the Build-A-Bear website. All those who want to take part should just tell a store associate their age and pay the corresponding price for a new bear or furry animal.

The Build-A-Bear website also states that on July 12, “none of our … in-store guests will be a day over 29 years old — meaning that no matter their age, guests will pay no more than $29 (plus tax) for any furry friend in stock in the store.”

Customers must join Build-A-Bear’s Bonus Club — a free rewards program — to take part in the special offer (the deal does not include accessories and outfits). Join the rewards program here. Visit the website for additional information.