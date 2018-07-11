SALT LAKE CITY — Attention, stuffed animal lovers: Build-A-Bear is hosting its first Pay Your Age day — its biggest in-store deal ever, according to the Build-A-Bear website.
The event is just as it sounds: On Thursday, July 12, a Build-A-Bear fan's age is exactly how much their furry friend will cost. If you take in a 2-year-old, their stuffed animal will cost $2. If you take along a 4-year-old and a 7-year-old, the total would be $11. The deal requires a $1 minimum payment, but newborn parents are still getting the stuffed animals for next to nothing — but please note that recipients must be present for the Pay Your Age deal.Comment on this story
Participants don’t need to present formal identification to take advantage of the offer, according to the Build-A-Bear website. All those who want to take part should just tell a store associate their age and pay the corresponding price for a new bear or furry animal.
The Build-A-Bear website also states that on July 12, “none of our … in-store guests will be a day over 29 years old — meaning that no matter their age, guests will pay no more than $29 (plus tax) for any furry friend in stock in the store.”
Customers must join Build-A-Bear’s Bonus Club — a free rewards program — to take part in the special offer (the deal does not include accessories and outfits). Join the rewards program here. Visit the website for additional information.