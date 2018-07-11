SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for June 11.

Why children have most to lose in the latest religious freedom case

A new Deseret News special report looks at why children have the most to lose in the latest battle over LGBT and religious rights.

Two sides will meet in a Michigan courtroom Thursday “to decide whether a faith-based adoption agency can refuse to work with same-sex couples,” according to the Deseret News.

The court’s decision will have widespread impact for families nationwide.

Read the special report here.

Sen. Mike Lee talks Supreme Court

Deseret News Opinion Editor Boyd Matheson and Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, discussed the selection process for the U.S. Supreme Court in an exclusive podcast.

In the interview, Lee said the confirmation process is political on purpose to a certain level.

President Donald Trump nominated Judge Brett Kavanaugh to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy, who said he will retire at the end of the month.

Lee was on the short list of Trump’s SCOTUS pick.

Listen to the podcast.

More numbers reveal widespread damage of Dollar Ridge Fire

The Dollar Ridge Fire blazing through Utah has created widespread damage, according to the Deseret News.

The Duchesne County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that 475 homes, trailers, vehicles and other structures were lost or damaged in the fire.

That number includes 80 homes, 74 of which were destroyed while six were left damaged.

Cloudy weather and rain have helped fire officials battle the fire, the Deseret News reported.

"Firefighters were able to continue their suppression efforts along containment lines and were able to establish sections of new line along the western and southern flanks," fire officials said in a press release Tuesday.

Read more.

Trump unloads on NATO over defense spending

President Donald Trump fired off criticism toward NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg for the lack of defense spending, according to NPR.

Trump similarly singled out the Germany oil-and-gas pipeline deal with Russia.

"Well, I have to say I think it's very sad when Germany makes a massive oil and gas deal with Russia when you're supposed to be guarding against Russia," Trump said.

"So, we're protecting Germany, we're protecting France, we're protecting all of these countries," the president said. "And then numerous of the countries go out and make a pipeline deal with Russia where they're paying billions of dollars into the coffers of Russia. So, we are supposed to protect you against Russia."

Read more.

