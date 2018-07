It’s the middle of the summer and there’s nothing to talk about, so, of course, we talk a lot. Matt and I discuss the advice Jake Heaps has for the current BYU QBs; we identify three under-the-radar impact players for the 2018 football team, and we talk about just how European recruiting might impact men’s basketball. And Matt gives his recipe for the perfect brat.

