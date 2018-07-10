SANDY — Tuesday night’s international exhibition game against Eintracht Frankfurt gave several Real Monarchs players a chance to shine at Rio Tinto Stadium. As the sun set over the mountains, Andrew Brody of the Real Monarchs scored RSL's lone goal in the 10th minute of the match. He was "thrilled" when he got the call from RSL head coach Mike Petke that he would be included in the starting lineup for the match.

"It's always an honor to get called up, and the biggest thing for me is just always be ready when called upon," Brody said. "I'm pretty confident right now — I've scored a couple of goals in the last few weeks."

The goal was possible with an assist from RSL’s Joao Plata to Brody for a straight shot into the net in the 10th minute. Shortly after, the crowd started chanting Brody's name.

"Brody got to start tonight and he did excellent getting the goal," Petke said. "Brody is a bundle of energy nonstop and he has a quality about him."

Brody, who is originally from Orlando, Florida, is a graduate of Real Salt Lake's Academy Program. In the 2017 season for the Monarchs he scored two goals and logged four assists in 1,897 minutes.

Brody was not the only Monarchs player to be called up by Petke for the match. Andrew Putna started alongside Brody while Jake Leeker, James Moberg, Michael Gallagher and Rhys Williams were available off the bench.

RSL's Nick Besler and Taylor Peay played minutes for the Monarchs in 2017 and were recently called up to the team. Peay, who started Tuesday night's match, added an impactful defensive presence during his time with the Monarchs.

"It was a physical battle and a good team," Peay said. "We played well and we got what we wanted out of it."

Although the match resulted in a 1-1 draw due to a last-minute goal on a corner kick from Eintracht Frankfurt's Danny Blum to Nicolai Muller, Petke was pleased with the results of the match. He said the goal of the match was for secondary players to log precious minutes while avoiding injury to gain confidence in the game.

"There were good individual performances," Petke said. "We counter-attacked well together and possessed the ball well."

This was the first time RSL has hosted Eintracht Frankfurt at Rio Tinto Stadium. In 2016 and 2017, RSL hosted Internazionale Milan and Manchester United, respectively. It lost to both teams.

Real Salt Lake currently holds an 8-1-1 record at home in league play and 9-8-2 record in the Western Conference. The team has won its last two matches at home against FC Dallas and Sporting Kansas City. It heads out to compete against Minnesota United Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium.