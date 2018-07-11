SALT LAKE CITY — Roseanne Barr has agreed to do another interview … with herself.

Barr announced on Twitter Monday that she plans to interview herself about the controversy that led to the cancellation of her television show “Roseanne” and the creation of the spinoff “The Conners.”

She said she would post the interview on her YouTube channel, which has 16,000 subscribers. She doesn’t frequently update the site.

“After a lot of thought, I decided that I won’t be doing any TV interviews, too stressful & untrustworthy 4 me & my fans,” she wrote. “I’m going to film it myself & post it on my youtube channel in the next week — the entire explanation of what happened & why! I love you all-sign up & get ready.”

After a lot of thought, I decided that I won’t be doing any TV interviews, too stressful & untrustworthy 4 me & my fans. I’m going to film it myself & post it on my youtube channel in the next week-the entire explanation of what happened & why! I love you all-sign up & get ready. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) July 10, 2018

She said she would also participate in a TV interview, but didn’t offer any more details about that potential interview.

Barr fell under fire for making racist comments against former President Barack Obama aide Valerie Jarrett, calling her an “ape.” This led ABC to cancel Barr’s show “Roseanne.”

She apologized in an interview with Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, who she has known for more than 20 years, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“That’s why I’m trying to rectify it, because I’m not that person,” Barr said in the interview, according to the Deseret News. “I never was, and I never will be. I never will be that person. I was trying to say that I had issues with the Obama administration on Israel and Jewish issues.”

ABC announced it would develop 10 episodes of a “Roseanne” spinoff show called “The Conners.” Barr will have no involvement with the show and she will have no money-making opportunities.

"I regret the circumstances that have caused me to be removed from 'Roseanne,'” she said in a statement to The Associated Press, adding, "I wish the best for everyone involved."