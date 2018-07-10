In this week's episode of "Therefore What?", Deseret News Opinion editor Boyd Matheson and Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, discuss the selection and confirmation process for U.S. Supreme Court justices. Lee explains why the confirmation process is political by design — to a degree.

Before President Donald Trump nominated Judge Brett Kavanaugh to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy, who will retire at the end of the month, Lee was on Trump's shortlist for the job. Trump interviewed Lee and six other candidates, but Trump informed Lee on Monday, July 9 that he would not be Trump's nominee.