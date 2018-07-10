TAYLORSVILLE — A woman is in extremely critical condition after a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon, police say.

About 5:30 p.m., police were called to a home near 4929 S. 1950 West in Taylorsville on a report of gunfire, where they found a 48-year-old woman who was shot while inside a home, according to Unified Police Sgt. Melody Gray.

The woman was taken to Intermountain Medical Center in extremely critical condition, Gray said.

Investigators Tuesday night did not know how the bullet entered the home or whether the woman was the target of the shooting, the sergeant added.