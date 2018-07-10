FARMINGTON — Along with all the young up-and-coming aspiring PGA Tour golfers playing in this year’s Web.com Utah Championship will be one veteran golfer who has won the Masters, Utah’s own Mike Weir.

The 48-year-old Sandy resident, who does not have exempt status on the PGA Tour anymore, is playing this week at Oakridge Country Club with golfers half his age.

Weir is able to play in the tournament in the No. 8 Web.com eligibility category for PGA Tour members 48 or 49 years old. The Web.com allows up to three golfers in that age group who were regulars on the PGA Tour in each tournament. The category allows former PGA regulars to gear up to play the Champions Tour for golfers over 50 years of age.

Earlier this year at the Masters, Weir said he might play in some Web.com events as he was about to turn 48 in May.

“I plan to play some Web events this summer,” he said at the time. “I’ll have full exempt status out there.”

Weir has played in four Web.com events so far, missing the cut in the first two and finishing in a tie for 56th place at the Rust-Oleum in Illinois and a tie for 40th place at Wichita.

“It’s great to be out here,” Weir said last month in Wichita. “I played in a lot of smaller tours early in my career, so it kind of feels familiar.”

Weir will tee off at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday and at 7:15 a.m. on Friday.

Several other PGA Tour regulars will be competing this week at Oakridge, including former winner Derek Ernst. Also in the field is Scott Pinckney, a former Arizona State golfer who played junior golf in Utah.

Four former champions playing this week are Andres Gonzales (2014), Steven Alker (2013), Michael Putnam (2010) and Josh Teater (2009).

The $700,000 tournament features 156 golfers and the field will be cut to low 60 and ties after Friday's round. The tourney, which will be televised on the Golf Channel, will conclude Sunday.