DRAPER — Police are searching for the owner of a gun found in a women's restroom at the Living Planet Aquarium on Tuesday.

About 12:40 p.m., a patron at the aquarium discovered a loaded .380 pistol in a concealed carry holster, sitting on top of a folded-up diaper changing table, Draper Police Lt. Chad Carpenter said.

The patron told aquarium employees, who called police, Carpenter said.

Police hope to find the owner of the gun to return it to them and to ask them some questions. Carpenter said police do not plan on recommending charges against the gun owner.