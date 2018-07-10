SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah men's basketball team's schedule for the upcoming 2018-19 season continues to take shape.

Utah athletics announced an agreement to a home-and-home series with the Minnesota Gophers Tuesday afternoon.

Utah will travel to Minneapolis to face the Gophers in Williams Arena and Sports Pavilion this season, and subsequently host the Gophers in 2019-20.

The Runnin' Utes lead the all-time series 2-1, the most recent game coming in 2003, a contest Utah won 66-54.

The agreement ensures Utah will face off against a Big 10 opponent in the regular season for the first time in nearly 10 years.

It will also mark just the second time the Utes have gone head-to-head with a Big 10 foe since their 75-64 defeat at the hands of the Michigan Wolverines on Dec. 10, 2010.

Minnesota, coached by Richard Pitino, is coming off a 2017-18 campaign where it finished just 15-17 overall, 4-14 in conference play.

In five seasons under Pitino, however, the Gophers have racked up 168 wins to 90 defeats, including 20-plus win campaigns in 2013-14 (25-13) and 2016-17 (24-10).

Utah's contest with the Gophers marks the third confirmed non-conference game for the 2018-19 season, in addtion to the three games the Utes will play in the Wooden Legacy Tournament.

The Utes are scheduled to play at Kentucky on Dec. 15 and will host Nevada on Dec. 29.

The Wooden Legacy will be played Nov. 22-25, 2018, in Fullerton, California. In addition to Utah, the tournament will include Fresno State, Grand Canyon, Hawaii, La Salle, Miami, Northwestern and Seton Hall.