LAYTON — City residents are invited to light things up on Pioneer Day during the city’s Electric Light Parade.

Families are invited to decorate bikes, wagons, scooters and themselves for the pedestrian parade, which begins at 10 p.m. Participants will meet at 9 p.m. in the parking lot at the northwest corner of the intersection of Wasatch Drive and Gentile Street.

The parade — including marching bands, the Will O’ Wisp Fairies and many other glowing participants — will progress long Wasatch Drive and will end at the west entrance to Constitution Circle in Layton Commons Park, 437 N. Wasatch Drive, where there will be a free party featuring a DJ, dancing and food trucks.

Before the parade, residents can sample dishes from some of Davis County tastiest restaurants during the Taste of the Town. The free event, also at Layton Commons Park, is sponsored by the Davis Chamber of Commerce and will run from 4 to 7 p.m. Food tickets at $1 apiece.

Following the Taste of the Town, Riders in the Sky will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Ed Kenley Centennial Amphitheater.