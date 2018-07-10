The First Tee of Utah is partnering with the Salt Lake City Police Department and Glendale Golf Course in a 10-week program that will provide kids the opportunity to learn the fundamentals of golf while learning life skills.

The program will pair police officers with children from the local community each Tuesday from July 17 to Sept. 18 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. The cost is $99, but for children that need assistance, scholarships will be available to cover the cost as well as the equipment. To register for the program, follow the link https://www.thefirstteeutah.org/glendale/.

“We believe in community engagement and in building rapport and trust through being a positive part of peoples’ lives,” said Chief Mike Brown. “I think this program will help us build positive relationships with these wonderful kids and can be a model for other communities and police departments around the state and nation. We’re really excited to be doing this, and we’re having a great time, too.”