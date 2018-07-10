HILL AIR FORCE BASE — Col. Joshua Wood took command of the 388th Operations Group during a change of command ceremony on Monday that was attended by airmen, base leadership community members.

As commander of the operations group, Wood oversees three combat-coded F-35A fighter squadrons and an operations support squadron, which are responsible for deploying anywhere in the world in support of combatant commanders.

Wood is a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, an F-16 pilot with more than 180 combat hours, an initial cadre F-35A pilot, and comes to Hill Air Force Base from the National War College in Washington, D.C., where he was a distinguished graduate.

During the ceremony, the group bid farewell to Col. Jason Rueschhoff, who took command in August 2016 and led the unit through the F-35As initial operational capability decision, it’s first Red Flag exercise, and two deployments, one to England and the other to Japan.