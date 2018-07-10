MILLCREEK — A car isn't the only dangerous place for Fido on a hot summer day.

Once the mercury rises above 90 degrees, dogs can overheat in their very own yards in as little as five or 10 minutes, animal advocates say.

"If you see your dog is out there heavily panting and is lethargic, I would bring them inside, cool them off and maybe take them to the vet just in case," said Callista Pearson, Salt Lake County Animal Services spokeswoman.

The Utah Veterinary Hospital said two dogs arrived dead at its doors from heat stroke on Monday alone. One of the deceased animals was left outside for half an hour, the other in an unventilated camper for 20 to 30 minutes.

"Please keep your pet inside, keep them hydrated, cool and under observation!" the American Fork-based animal hospital wrote on Facebook.

Dogs can become dehydrated especially fast if they're napping or sniffing around in sunny and rocky patches, Pearson said. She also warned that sunshine can leave metal and ceramic water bowls searing hot. Of course, the amount of time a dog can stay outside depends on the age, breed size.

Over the last month or so, Pearson said, her agency has received more than 120 calls reporting animals in distress. She believes still more people have seen pets in need of help but don't dial Animal Services because they fear they'll start a confrontation with the owner.

Pearson and her colleagues in other parts of the state are issuing the warning as temperatures this week remain in the 90s.

Unless they have substantial shade and cold water, dogs should be let back indoors quickly, Pearson said. She reminded pet owners not to leave their four-legged companions in cars, because temperatures inside vehicles can reach a deadly level within minutes.

And when it comes to hiking and walking furry pets, Pearson advises having water handy and testing the ground temperature by holding the back of your hand to the sidewalk or gravel for five seconds. If it's too hot for humans for that length of time, it's too hot for paws, she said.

She advises those heading out on trails with their dogs not to assume they'll come across a stream, and urges them to carry an electrolyte drink, such as Pedialyte or Gatorade, that can be shared with pets.

"It's good for you and it's good for them," she said.

Jared Denslow, a longtime dog owner, arrived at Pearson's Salt Lake animal shelter Tuesday to pick up a puppy with his family. Denslow said he operates under a simple set of rules for keeping pets cool.

"If it's too hot for me, it's too hot for them," he said. "If they are outside, make sure there's plenty of water out there because dehydration does happen."