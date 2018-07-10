LAYTON — Three people were charged Tuesday in connection with a series of shootings between rival gang members in Layton.

Talia Chalise Aguinaga, 18, was charged in 2nd District Court with four counts of illegal discharge of a firearm, a second-degree felony, and obstructing justice, a class A misdemeanor.

Alex Chase Lopez, 18, of Layton, was charged with 10 counts of illegal discharge of a firearm, a second-degree felony, and possession of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony

Anthony Brandon Sanchez, 19, of Layton, was charged with six counts of illegal discharge of a firearm, a second-degree felony, and possession of a firearm by a restricted person, a second-degree felony.

The three are accused in a series of shootings on June 22, June 29 and July 1 at the Quail Cove Apartments, 2090 N. Hill Field Road; Ridgewood Estates, 2875 N. Hill Field Road; and a house on Glen Avenue, the report states.

Multiple shots were fired in each case but no injuries were reported.

According to Layton police, although the people involved are documented gang members, the retaliation is more of an ongoing dispute between a small group of individuals that started a few years ago.

In May, Lopez was charged with disrupting a school, a class B misdemeanor, for allegedly entering Northridge High School and taking pictures of himself flashing gang signs in the commons area, according to probable cause statement.