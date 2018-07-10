SALT LAKE CITY — Hello, what have we here?

Oh, it’s just Billy Dee Williams, returning to a galaxy far, far away.

Sources confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter Monday that Williams will reprise his role as Lando Calrissian in the upcoming “Star Wars: Episode IX,” the next installment in the Skywalker saga of the “Star Wars” franchise.

It would be Williams’ first appearance in a “Star Wars” film since “Return of the Jedi” in 1983.

Williams first appeared in “Empire Strikes Back.”

“Williams has in recent years returned to the role that fuels his appearances on the convention circuit, voicing Calrissian in various cartoon series and video games,” according to THR.

Rumors sprang up over the last few months that Williams would return to the film franchise. Fantha Tracks, which keeps up with news and rumors of “Star Wars” film production, said Williams had been contacted to appear in the new film.

“Billy Dee Williams is back for Episode IX as Lando Calrissian,” the report read. “We were asked by our original source to verify this with another independent source before we ran with it. We did that, confirming that this is indeed correct (and before anyone asks, we’re not going to name our sources because that’s not how this works).”

His character will be welcomed with open arms by fans after Donald Glover’s show-stealing performance as a younger Lando in “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” according to Uproxx.

“Considering how Donald Glover’s Lando stole the show in ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story,’ it shouldn’t be a shock that the rumor mill now has the smuggler making a big screen return for the final installment of the new trilogy,” according to Uproxx. “It would also be a familiar face for older fans to look for given the tragic loss of Carrie Fisher and the on-screen deaths of Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford.”

Keri Russell’s name has also been mentioned as a potential cast member for the new movie. So far, it appears she’s in early talks to appear.

And, not to be outdone,Hamill tweeted out a photo about the film, raising suspicion that Luke Skywalker may return for the final film.