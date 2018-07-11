The creation of an inland port for Utah, authorized by our Legislature's passage of SB234 this spring, appears to me a splendid creation from a bygone world of industrial pollution. The old adage holds: Utah persists in remaining 20 years behind the rest of the world.

When I settled here 30 years ago, I could not believe the flaunted assertion that Utah lies too far north of the equator to generate energy from sunlight. I have since witnessed a growing commitment to the harvesting of solar energy throughout Utah latitudes, allowing the equivalent retirement of coal, now acknowledged to be a major source of our air pollution with consequent health deterioration.

Nevertheless, there remains enticing coal seams under our amazing landscape, and the enchanted legislators cannot let it rest. If only we had easier access to China, our black wealth might yet be turned to gold. China, however, is advancing electric auto production, autos that are energized by Chinese sunlight and China-manufactured solar collectors. Furthermore, the ports of California are already committing to zero toxic emissions.

Might it not then be time for Utah to advance a bit toward the emerging world of reduced toxicity/pollution, perhaps preventing the unfortunate overheating climate change consequences?

Please, let us slow down our own overheated drive for an inland port, allowing more thoughtful planning toward the present real world of energy-efficiency. Engage Bill McKibben's realization that "Climate change is our most critical national security challenge” (now available online). Indeed, the inland port landscape is ideal for solar collection.

Naomi Franklin

Salt Lake City