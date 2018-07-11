Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg recently called for an end to party partisanship in approving judge nominations: a strange commentary from her since she is one of the leading causes of such, having actively campaigned for social issues and then voted to make them law when they came before the Supreme Court. While politicians are reluctant to call her on this obvious violation of federal law, it's no wonder that they are reluctant to approve the appointment of a successor who will deviate from constitutional principles in order to create law by judicial means.

In the same commentary, Justice Ginsberg cites her strong Jewish heritage as the basis for her service. Only a liberal justice could make such a statement. Any conservative nominee for the court who alludes to religious belief will be branded a follower of dogma by the Democratic members of the Senate Judiciary Committee. In fact, in the next confirmation vote, it will be more interesting to see how many Democrats line up behind Sen. Feinstein's anti-religion dogmatic leadership.

Michael Thorpe

Cottonwood Heights