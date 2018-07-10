SALT LAKE CITY — A former stage manager for the Utah Symphony and production director at Vivint Smart Home Arena has been ordered to pay restitution for failing to properly file a tax return.

Jeffrey Kim Sturgis, 51, of Winter Garden, Florida, so far has paid $15,000 of the roughly $24,300 he owes following a judge's order, the Utah State Tax Commission said Tuesday.

On Friday, 3rd District Judge James Blanch also sentenced Sturgis to two years' probation. The judge suspended a yearlong jail sentence.

Sturgis pleaded guilty Friday to a reduced charge of failing to render a proper tax return, a class A misdemeanor, as part of a plea deal with prosecutors. He was originally charged with 11 felonies alleging he failed to pay state income taxes from 2011 and 2015 while he lived in Utah.

All but one remaining charge of intent to defeat tax payment were dismissed with prejudice, meaning they can't be brought again in the future.

Investigators said that Sturgis made between $78,000 and $97,000 per year from 2011 and 2015 and that he had not filed a return since 1996, charging documents state.

According to a post on his website at the time he was charged, Sturgis was a producer, stage manager and lighting designer for music, theater and corporate events in Utah for 19 years.