KAYSVILLE — Bowman’s Market will host a Pioneer Day breakfast to raise funds for the city’s Parks and Recreation Department’s scholarship program.

The breakfast, a city tradition since 1985, will run from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the market, 326 Main. Cost is $5 for adults, $3 for children 12 and under or $20 for a family of up to six. Menu includes ham, eggs, pancakes, fruit, juice and milk.

The scholarship program allows children in families dealing with hardships to participate in city athletics.