SALT LAKE CITY — Turns out, Prince Charming is even more charming than we imagined.

William Phipps, the voice of Prince Charming in the Disney classic “Cinderella” who passed away last month at age 96, left behind a generous donation of $125,000 to the HayesTough Foundation.

The HayesTough Foundation is a charity that provides support for children battling cancer and their families. Hayes, the late son of former University of Utah football standout Steve Tate, maintained a hopeful spirit while engaged in an 11-month bout with brain cancer. The Tates are now providing grants to suffering families with hardships caused by cancer.

"Receiving this grant means more than I can say," Savanna Tate, president of the HayesTough Foundation, said on the foundation's website. "Every two minutes another child is diagnosed with cancer, and thanks to the generosity of William, we will be able to continue to support the thousands of families in the heart of this fight. We are so incredibly grateful for William’s support through this donation. We will honor his amazing legacy through our support of the childhood cancer community."