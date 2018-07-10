Utah State women's basketball head coach Jerry Finkbeiner has announced the remainder of the team's 2018-19 competition season with the non-conference portion of the Aggies' schedule.

The Aggies' non-conference slate will include 11 official games and one exhibition competition. Utah State will play six games at home in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, with four road games and two at a neutral site. The schedule features games against four Pac-12 teams, while eight total conferences will be represented. During non-conference play, the Aggies will face one NCAA Tournament team from last season, while three Mountain West opponents played in two other postseason tournaments. Including exhibition play, Utah State will face three in-state opponents.

"This is a schedule that is really hard but also has games that are very winnable. It's a good mix of tests for our team," Finkbeiner said. "The front half of the schedule is hard, but if we keep our heads up going into the back half of it, I think we can generate some momentum going into conference play. It's a good test of a schedule for us."

USU opens the season with an exhibition game at home against Westminster on Friday, Nov. 2. Official competition starts the next week when the Aggies travel to play at Washington State on Tuesday, Nov. 6. Utah State then returns home to host Northern New Mexico on Friday, Nov. 9. The Aggies then welcome Oregon to Logan on Wednesday, Nov. 14. The Ducks finished the 2017-18 season with an NCAA Tournament run to the Elite Eight while ending the season ranked sixth in the AP Top 25. USU closes its homestand against BYU on Tuesday, Nov. 20.

The Aggies will spend Thanksgiving in Reno, Nevada, where they will play in the Nevada-hosted Nugget Classic on Friday, Nov. 23 through Sunday, Nov. 25. In the tournament, Utah State will play Colorado and USC. The road swing will continue into the next week, as the Aggies play at Portland on Wednesday, Nov. 28.

Utah State opens December with a trip to the Lone Star State where the team will take on UTSA on Wednesday, Dec. 5, and North Texas on Saturday, Dec. 8. The non-conference portion of the season concludes with a pair of home games, as the Aggies host Utah Valley on Saturday, Dec. 15, and Long Beach State on Saturday, Dec. 22.

Utah State opens Mountain West competition at home against Nevada on Wednesday, Jan. 2. The conference season will feature home-and-home games against eight of the 10 teams, while the Aggies will face Boise State and UNLV once each. The 2018-19 Mountain West Championships will be held March 10-13, at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Utah State returns its entire starting lineup and 10 total letterwinners to the court for the 2018-19 season. Joining those players are three freshmen and one junior college transfer. Finkbeiner returns for his seventh season at the helm of the program, while welcoming two new assistant coaches and a new director of basketball operations to his staff. Last season, the Aggies finished the year with a 7-23 record, going 5-13 in Mountain West play.