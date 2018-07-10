BOUNTIFUL — Performers from around the world will share their dance, music and culture during the two-day Summerfest International art and folk festival set for Friday, Aug. 10, and Saturday, Aug. 11.

The free event, now in its 31st year, will take place at Bountiful City Park, 400 N. 200 West. It is produced by the Bountiful Davis Art Center.

In addition to the performing groups, the event will feature food trucks, artist booths and a children’s art yard.

In addition, host families and volunteers are needed to fill a variety of positions. To volunteer, log on to bdac.org/summerfest.