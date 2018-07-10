SALT LAKE CITY — The BYU Salt Lake Center has a new director, its eighth.

Jay Young, who for six years was a senior instructional designer in the academic services area of Continuing Education at BYU, began his role as director in May. He took over for Scott L. Howell, who is now presiding over the North Dakota Bismarck Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Young earned a doctorate in instructional psychology and technology from BYU, a master’s degree in organization development from the Fielding Institute, and a bachelor’s in linguistics from BYU.

The BYU Salt Lake Center was established in 1959 to provide students with a resource for credit programs within the Salt Lake Valley.