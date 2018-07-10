GREENbike executive director Ben Bolte, left, claps after introducing Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski, center, during the launch of the new GREENbike station at the Artspace Bridge Projects, 230 S. 500 West, in Salt Lake City on Tuesday.

The nonprofit bike share connects downtown office workers, visitors and residents with employment centers, high-density residential areas, transit stops and popular destinations for entertainment.

The Artspace Bridge Projects supports 62 two- and three- bedroom apartments affordable for households earning between 35 and 55 percent of area median income. The building also includes retail spaces and offices for nonprofit organizations and small businesses.

Thanks, in part, to support from American Express, GREENbike will provide free annual passes to all Artspace Bridge Projects residents, commercial tenants and staff. For more information on GREENbikes or rental rates, log on to greenbikeslc.org.

