DELTA — Utah Highway Patrol investigators are trying to determine if a fatal auto-bicycle crash in June was the result of distracted driving.

On June 18 about 11:15 a.m., a 72-year-old man was bicycling with his wife on state Route 50 near Delta when he was clipped by a teen driver, according to a search warrant affidavit filed in 4th District Court.

The vehicle drifted onto the shoulder of the road and hit the cyclist, the warrant states. After the collision, witnesses saw the 16-year-old driver "throw (his) cellphone into the bushes at the crash scene," the warrant states.

Troopers were able to find the phone and served a search warrant on it to see if the phone was being used at the time of the crash.

Results of the investigation were still pending Tuesday.