OGDEN — A 67-year-old man was killed in an auto-pedestrian accident early Tuesday.

Just after 6 a.m., a man was crossing the road at the intersection of Wall Avenue and 25th Street, according to Ogden police. The man was crossing against the light and was struck by car that had the right of way, said police Sgt. John Thomas.

The man's name was not immediately released pending notification of family members. Investigators did not know Tuesday why the man attempted to cross the road against the light but were looking at alcohol as possibly being a factor, Thomas said.

The speed limit on the road is 45 mph. The driver who hit the man was following the speed limit and was not impaired, he said.