Picture this: Great Salt Lake beachgoers stand at the lake's salty shore, rising heat blurring their figures. At a tepid pool in Holladay, young children bob, float and flutter kick with the cheerful coaching of swim instructors.

Steve Griffin, Deseret News Heat rises from the shores of the Great Salt Lake blurring beachgoers near Saltair on Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Swim instructor Amy Cox teaches Quinn Hoagland how to swim at SwimKids in Holladay on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

About a hundred miles south, a Sanpete County farmer surveys his parched land, contemplating the dire state of his water supply.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News Zack Jensen, co-owner of the 3,800-acre M&K Farms in Centerfield, watches as a field is watered on Friday, June 8, 2018. Sanpete County farmers say they have never seen the water supply as dire as this year.

Throughout the state, firefighters battle wildfire flames and hose hot spots.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News An air tanker drops retardant on the Trail Mountain Fire in Emery County on Monday, June 11, 2018.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News North Logan firefighters mop up after a fire in Moab on Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The fire, which started Tuesday evening, destroyed 10 homes, two garages and a variety of outbuildings, Moab Police Chief Jim Winder said.

June brought celebration, reflection and the first waves of scorching summer heat. Here's a look back at our favorite photo highlights.