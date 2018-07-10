GRANTSVILLE — Lightning late Monday sparked a 4,000-acre fire in rural Tooele County that is threatening two homes.

The blaze grew rapidly in the Timpie Point area northwest of Grantsville, said Ryan Willden, public information officer for the North Tooele Fire District.

"We're hoping to get a good handle on it this afternoon," Willden said, with crews bringing in dozers to protect the two homes Tuesday afternoon.

Containment was 20 percent, according to the site Utah Fire Info, run by a group of Utah and federal agencies fighting the fire.

Willden's teams were fighting the blaze along with teams from Grantsville, the state and the federal Bureau of Land Management, including a pair of Hotshot hand crews. They were trying to limit the fire's spread by burning potential fuel Tuesday morning.

Willden said the fire was approaching a quarry and lime plant in the area. A Wal-Mart distribution center farther away is not threatened.

In southern Utah, crews Tuesday held the West Valley fire near St. George at 11,700 acres, with 55 percent containment.