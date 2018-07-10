SALT LAKE CITY — Police say a St. George man charged Tuesday with carjacking a woman at knifepoint wrote her an apology letter after he was arrested.

Trayvin Bruce Jensen, 28, is charged in 5th District Court with two counts of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; theft, a second-degree felony; two counts of failing to stop for police, a third-degree felony and a class A misdemeanor; plus interfering with an arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia, class B misdemeanors.

About 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, a woman had just pulled her car into her St. George garage when Jensen approached her and asked for her keys, according to charging documents. The woman said no and "pushed the suspect back two times while standing in the garage."

After the second shove, Jensen pulled a knife out of his pocket and told the woman "she was going to get hurt" if she didn't hand over her keys, the charges state.

Shortly after taking the car, Jensen went to a Chevron Gas Station on Riverside Drive and demanded money, police say.

"The suspect told the clerk he had a gun and he would get hurt if he didn't comply," the charges state.

OnStar was able to use its GPS system to track the stolen car and notify police of its location. Washington police officers spotted the car and a chase ensued with speeds reaching about 90 mph.

Near 2700 East and Riverside, Jensen bailed out of the vehicle while it was still moving and attempted to escape by climbing walls and running through a residential area, the charges state. Police were able to catch up with Jensen and used a Taser to stop him, causing him to fall into a small swimming pool.

While being interviewed by detectives at the police station, he "wrote an apology letter for the victim and apologized for his actions," the charges state.