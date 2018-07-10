SALT LAKE CITY — Nicolas Cage is set to début in the Spider-Man universe as … Peter Parker.

As Collider reported, Cage will star as a new Spider-Man character called Spider-Man Noir. He will début in “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”

According to Business Insider, Cage previously starred in “Ghost Rider” and will voice Superman in “Teen Titans Go! To The Movies.” Cage almost starred as Superman in a Tim Burton live-action film, “Superman Lives.” That film was never made.

Now, Cage will take another shot at the superhero genre. His Spider-Man Noir character will basically be a version of the Marvel superhero but from the 1930s, according to SlashFilm.

That version of Peter Parker worked as a brutal vigilante known as Spider-Man. He also works to investigate a smuggling ring of ancient spider statues when he gets bitten by a spider.

Discussing Film first reported the movie will offer a deep dive into other versions of the Marvel character.

According to Collider, Cage’s version of Spider-Man probably won’t be featured often in the movie since the film will focus primarily on Miles Morales, yet another version of Spider-Man.

“I doubt we’ll get all of that in the movie since the focus is more on Miles Morales being tutored by another dimension’s Peter Parker, but it’s cool to note that there will be other Spider-Men in this movie and that they’re getting some recognizable talent for the voices. It will be interesting to see how many other Spider-Men will be swinging around Spider-Verse,” according to Collider.

In fact, the film will also star Spider-Gwen, which is based on the character Gwen Stacy.

As the Deseret News reported, the first trailer for the film dropped earlier in June. The film will tell the origin story of Morales. Critics applauded the film’s breathtaking visuals.

“The animation looks breathtaking, the soundtrack sounds like it's going to slap, and the humor is already present in the trailer,” according to Mashable.