LAS VEGAS — The bulk of Tony Bradley’s offseason work entering summer league was put in at the Utah Jazz’s practice facility in Salt Lake City.

After seeing him around so much, Utah’s strength and conditioning team noticed some growth in the 20-year-old over the summer, so they measured him.

Not just once or twice, but at least five times.

And they were right. Bradley did grow.

He stretched from 6-foot-10 to 6-foot-11.5 with sneakers on. His wingspan also increased from 7-5 to 7-6, according to a Deseret News source.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News Utah Jazz Tony Bradley shoots over Atlanta Hawks guard Jaylen Adams (10) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 5, 2018.

“I feel like I’ve gotten stronger and I feel like I’m moving better,” said Bradley, a former North Carolina one-and-done. “Just my body’s different. I’ve put on some muscle, gotten a little leaner and I’ve lost some body fat."

Bradley says he knows his current weight but wouldn’t reveal the number.

“I don’t want to tell you,” Bradley said.

He is out for Tuesday’s NBA Summer League game in Las Vegas against the Miami Heat because of a left wrist contusion, but averaged 16.0 points and 3.5 rebounds on 87 percent shooting in the first couple of games. Bradley also received Utah Jazz Summer League Standout honors.