SALT LAKE CITY — The Alice Gallery, 617 E. South Temple, will host is set to exhibit works that highlight acquisitions in the state’s Alice Merrill Horne Collection from the past five years.

“Recent,” will be on display Friday through Sept. 7. The gallery, located at the historic Glendinning Mansion, is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday.

Artists whose work will be shown include Anna Campbell Bliss, Pam Bowman, Al Denyer, Shane Deeter, Cara Despain, McGarren Flack, Robert Maryboy, Megan Gibbons, Juan Harrison, Ranch Kimball, Ralph H. Schofield, Suzanne Simpson and Florence Ware, among others.

The works have yet to be shown in public venues since their acquisition. They range from the 1930s to present day and include paintings, sculptures and mixed media works.