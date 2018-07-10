SALT LAKE CITY — For “Winnie the Pooh” fans, the countdown is almost over. In a little over three weeks, “Christopher Robin” will be released in theaters.

“Christopher Robin” is a live-action film that tells the story of the adult Christopher Robin reuniting with his friends from the Hundred Acre Wood, like Winnie the Pooh, Piglet and Tigger.

Adding to the hype and excitement is the film’s third trailer, which Disney released Tuesday morning.

The new trailer highlights some of the more humorous parts of the film, like when Christopher Robin asks Pooh to be “less exuberant” (or, in Pooh’s words, “expoohberant”) so people in London wouldn’t see him walking and talking.

Along with the trailer, Disney also released a short feature video with interviews from the cast, including actress Hayley Atwell, who plays Christopher Robin’s wife Evelyn in the film.

“These are the characters that my generation, my parents’ generation and now this generation are growing up with,” Atwell said in the video.

The Clean Cut is a regular feature highlighting family friendly videos.