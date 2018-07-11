Former BYU star Eric Mika is staying in Italy for his second season of professional basketball, but he is joining a new team.

Basket Brescia Leonessa announced that Mika has signed a one-year contract.

"Basket Brescia Leonessa is one of 24 teams that has qualified to play in EuroCup along with teams from Spain, France, Germany and Turkey among others," according to jmoneysports. "That would make for a much more challenging schedule with Cup games being played alongside the Italian League schedule."

As a rookie, Mika averaged 14.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.1 assists per game.

Is Hill Brees' heir apparent?

Former BYU quarterback Taysom Hill clearly made a positive impact with his coaches at the New Orleans Saints last season as a rookie.

Are the Saints grooming Hill to be Drew Brees' replacement when Brees retires?

"There is a less-than-secretive, inevitable occurrence the Saints and fans are dreading: Drew Brees’ retirement. The future Hall of Fame quarterback has to hang up the cleats eventually. And, at 38 years old, 'eventually' is a lot sooner than we’d like it to be. Brees is currently under contract for the next two seasons; afterwards is unknown," writes Dayton Brown of whodatdish.com.

"The smartest move for a team in this position is to develop a young QB in hopes of him becoming the heir one day. Usually this is done through the NFL Draft, so a young player can learn the offense and structure of a team while prepping to begin his journey at the start of his prime. Are the Saints doing just that with second-year QB Taysom Hill?"

And finally ...

Former BYU pitcher Michael Rucker has transitioned from relief pitcher to starting pitcher with the Tennessee Smokies of Class AA.

“I was excited about it (to start),” Rucker tells the Knoxville News. “In college I had done both relieving and starting, so it wasn’t too much of an adjustment to go from the bullpen. Going into 2017 that was my goal. I wanted to earn a starting spot and I got a fortunate break. I seized the opportunity and made the most of it.”