President Donald Trump announced Brett Kavanaugh Monday night as his Supreme Court nominee to replace the retiring Justince Anthony Kennedy.
The decision will set up “a ferocious confirmation battle with Democrats as he seeks to shift the nation's highest court further to the right,” according to The Associated Press.
Trump announced his decision during prime-time TV. Top contenders for the role other than Kavanaugh included federal appeals judges Raymond Kethledge, Amy Coney Barrett and Thomas Hardiman
Twitter reacted to the news:https://twitter.com/LACaldwellDC/status/1016641741867356160