J. David Ake, AP
News crews set up in front of the U.S. Supreme Court early Monday morning, July 9, 2018, in Washington. President Trump is expected to announce his choice for Supreme Court Justice Monday evening. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)
President Donald Trump announced Brett Kavanaugh Monday night as his Supreme Court nominee to replace the retiring Justince Anthony Kennedy.

The decision will set up “a ferocious confirmation battle with Democrats as he seeks to shift the nation's highest court further to the right,” according to The Associated Press.

Trump announced his decision during prime-time TV. Top contenders for the role other than Kavanaugh included federal appeals judges Raymond Kethledge, Amy Coney Barrett and Thomas Hardiman

Twitter reacted to the news:

https://twitter.com/LACaldwellDC/status/1016641741867356160
Herb Scribner
