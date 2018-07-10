President Donald Trump announced Brett Kavanaugh Monday night as his Supreme Court nominee to replace the retiring Justince Anthony Kennedy.

The decision will set up “a ferocious confirmation battle with Democrats as he seeks to shift the nation's highest court further to the right,” according to The Associated Press.

Trump announced his decision during prime-time TV. Top contenders for the role other than Kavanaugh included federal appeals judges Raymond Kethledge, Amy Coney Barrett and Thomas Hardiman

Twitter reacted to the news:

Esteemed by his colleagues, faithful to the Constitution, a record of thoughtful decisions, and already confirmed for the DC Circuit; Brett Kavanaugh has the right stuff. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) July 10, 2018

Kavanaugh has the longest judicial record = easiest to stall by claiming to be poring over his decisions — Alexander Nazaryan (@alexnazaryan) July 10, 2018

One of the first things POTUS told people was he wanted someone who would continue the Harvard/Yale bent on the court (save for RBG, who started at Harvard but finished law at Columbia). That made Kavanaugh stand out. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) July 10, 2018

Trump said there is "no one more qualified" and "no one more deserving" than Kavanaugh. "This incredibly qualified nominee deserves a swift confirmation and robust bipartisan support." — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) July 10, 2018

In moments of great import, you can always count on @realDonaldTrump. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 10, 2018

In calls to some of his advisors and friends today who lobbied for Kavanaugh, the President was telling those individuals “you’ll be very, very happy with my pick” — John Santucci (@Santucci) July 10, 2018

A noted evangelical Christian magazine says Kavanaugh is "a staunch defender of religious liberty" https://t.co/uJOraz1zOd — Niraj Warikoo (@nwarikoo) July 10, 2018

This is a truly excellent choice by the President. I know Brett Kavanaugh to be a man of character, decency and intellectual depth. He has the mind and temperament of a great Supreme Court justice. — Michael Gerson (@MJGerson) July 10, 2018

Most Americans will admire the new Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. At age 53, he is a man of accomplishment and character. His speech at the White House last night was a good one. When he reached back and gave his young daughter a “middle five,” I smiled. — Bill O'Reilly (@BillOReilly) July 10, 2018