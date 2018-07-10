Casey Schroader, front, and Ryan Pickup place a name panel on the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Layton Commons Park on Tuesday. Volunteers spent Monday and Tuesday planting flowers, shrubs and trees, spreading bark and laying sod in anticipation of the memorial's dedication on Saturday. The ceremony will begin with a walk to the wall led by an honor guard, local bagpipe bands and members of the Utah Vietnam Veterans of America. Participants will meet at the intersection of Wasatch Drive and Hawthorne Street and proceed to the site of the wall in the park, 437 N. Wasatch Drive. The dedication at 6 p.m. will include a flag-raising ceremony, speakers and musical selections. The evening will conclude with a free USU Tribute Show at the nearby Ed Kenley Amphitheater. Gates will open at the conclusion of the dedication ceremony. According to Utah Vietnam Veterans of America, the wall is 80 percent of the original size of the memorial in Washington, D.C., and it is the only replica of its size west of the Mississippi.

Ravell Call, Deseret News Ken Bissenden, a Vietnam veteran, volunteers to help put finishing touches on the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Layton on Tuesday, July 10, 2018.

Ravell Call, Deseret News Keith Hale sweeps an area with memorial bricks at the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Layton on Tuesday, July 10, 2018.

Ravell Call, Deseret News Volunteers gather to put the finishing touches on the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Layton on Tuesday, July 10, 2018.

Ravell Call, Deseret News Keith Hale sweeps an area with memorial bricks at the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Layton on Tuesday, July 10, 2018.

Ravell Call, Deseret News Keith Hale sweeps a sidewalk at the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Layton on Tuesday, July 10, 2018.

Ravell Call, Deseret News Casey Schroader, right, and Ryan Pickup remove protective plastic after they place a name panel on the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Layton on Tuesday, July 10, 2018.

Ravell Call, Deseret News Casey Schroader, right, and Ryan Pickup place a name panel on the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Layton on Tuesday, July 10, 2018.

Ravell Call, Deseret News John Irvine, a mason, preps the Vietnam Memorial Wall for name panels in Layton on Tuesday, July 10, 2018.

Ravell Call, Deseret News Christy Patterson, front, and Shaun Minnoch help put the finishing touches on the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Layton on Tuesday, July 10, 2018.