Utah Royals FC will be minus midfielder Diana Matheson for its key matchup with Seattle Reign FC on Wednesday.

The National Women's Soccer League announced Tuesday that Matheson has been suspended for a game "for endangering the safety of an opponent that was determined to be a major game misconduct."

Matheson's suspension stems from a play near the end of the first half of the Royals' game against Portland last Saturday involving Matheson and Thorns FC defender Midge Purce. Matheson made a late challenge on Purce in the 45th minute and was issued a yellow card.

Purce left the game with an ankle injury she sustained on the play.

The Royals enter Wednesday's game at Seattle in sixth place in the NWSL standings with 21 points. The Reign sit in second with 26. First kick is set for 8:30 p.m. MDT.