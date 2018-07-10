SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for July 10.

Utah lawmakers praise Trump’s SCOTUS pick

Members of Utah’s congressional delegation praised President Donald Trump’s nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court, the Deseret News reported.

If confirmed, Kavanaugh will replace Justice Anthony Kennedy, who will retire at the end of the month.

“Judge Kavanaugh is a well-respected jurist who deservedly received bipartisan support when confirmed to the D.C. Circuit in 2006," Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, said in a prepared statement. "I know him to be a smart and fair judge, one of the most admired appellate judges in the country.

"I look forward to the process in the Senate, getting to know Judge Kavanaugh and his family better in coming months, and, hopefully, voting to confirm him to the Supreme Court in the fall.”

All boys rescued from Thai cave

All 12 members of the Thai youth soccer team and their coach have been rescued, according to BBC News.

Eight boys who were rescued on Sunday and Monday were brought to the hospital. Their names have not been released.

Experts divers saved the boys and their coach. A rescue doctor and three Navy Seals stayed with the group.

The boys and their coach were trapped in the cave due to floods for more than two weeks.

Utah mother vows to fight for asylum

A Utah mother has vowed to keep fighting for asylum for her and her two children, according to the Deseret News.

Vicky Chavez and her two daughters stayed in a Salt Lake City church to avoid deportation over the last six months. Chavez said she worries about her children’s safety in their home country of Honduras.

But last month, the Board of Immigration Appeals denied her appeal to stay. She said she’s now pursuing a reversal of that position, bringing the decision to the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals.

"For me, I feel it is my only option to reopen my case while keeping my family safe,” she said Monday.

Free Chick-fil-A and Slurpees on the way

There are plenty of deals around Utah that will help you survive this week.

On Tuesday, Chick-fil-A will offer a free meal to any customer who comes dressed as a cow, according to the Deseret News.

“Don’t worry: Your cow costume doesn't need to be extravagant. I typically just cut circles out of black construction paper — or cut out circles and color them black — and tape them to my shirt,” writer Lottie Johnson of the Deseret News reported.

On Wednesday, you can also snag a free Slurpee during Free Slurpee Day at 7-Eleven.

