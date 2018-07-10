Just a few days after Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell performed perhaps his greatest achievement yet from an endearment standpoint by showing up to a few fans' Independence Day gatherings, he was at it again.

In Las Vegas to support the Jazz's summer league team, Mitchell arrived at the squad's game Saturday wearing a special gold version of a Karl Malone "mountain" jersey like the ones Utah wore during their NBA Finals runs.

While fans on Twitter in general loved it, there was one special person in particular who took note of Mitchell's wardrobe — Malone himself.

Way to represent young fella! Send me one of yours..haven’t worn a jersey in a while but I’ll rep yours 🕷@spidadmitchell pic.twitter.com/BoRPxJ9bjA — Karl Malone (@TheDeliverer_32) July 7, 2018

Mitchell replied, saying he'd make it happen.

Most definitely!!! — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) July 7, 2018

Watch: Mitchell throwback alley-oop

Mitchell was a somewhat under-the-radar recruit during high school, but as a video that showed up on Twitter the other day indicates, he had elite athleticism even back then.

An account called Timeless Sports posted a video of Mitchell from 2014 connecting on an alley-oop that was actually meant for a teammate. That teammate mishandled the ball, but Mitchell was trailing him down the floor and swooped right in to finish the job.

(2014) That time Donovan Mitchell finished an alley-oop at the Rucker that was intended for someone else.



Classic. @spidadmitchell



🎬: 2EZ Gang/YT pic.twitter.com/XWOWKMXBft — Timeless Sports (@timelesssports_) July 9, 2018

Other links

And finally...

Jazz head coach Quin Snyder likes to keep a relatively low profile when he can. Last week during the Utah Jazz Summer League, his assistant Mike Wells coached Utah's entry (Alex Jensen is coaching this week in Las Vegas), and Snyder watched from the stands.

Saying hi to all the Jazz haters pic.twitter.com/NvKm4HT3Of — James Hansen (@hansenjames) July 6, 2018

At one point during the broadcast of the Jazz's game against the Hawks at Vivint Arena, the camera panned over to Snyder, who waved (was he trying to get the camera away from him?), and then gave a little wink.