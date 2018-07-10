Former BYU and Provo High guard Kyle Collinsworth played 19 minutes for the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night against the Golden State Warriors, tallying two points, six rebounds, four assists and a steal in the Mavericks' 91-71 win.

Tyler Rawson, Orlando Magic: Former University of Utah, Southern Utah, Salt Lake Community College and American Fork High School forward Tyler Rawson played for two minutes, grabbing a rebound in Orlando's 71-53 loss to the Phoenix Suns.

Elijah Bryant, Philadelphia 76ers: The BYU product played three minutes in Philadelphia's 87-75 loss to the Washington Wizards. Bryant scored three points, hitting a 3-pointer and tallying a steal.

C.J. Wilcox, Indiana Pacers: C.J. Wilcox, out of Pleasant Grove High School, played 10 minutes for the Indiana Pacers in the Pacers' 93-88 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Wilcox grabbed a board in the game.