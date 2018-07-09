Carly Alba of Team Momentum practices in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 9, 2018, before leaving with 16 members of her team to compete in the 2018 USA Climbing Sport & Speed Youth National Championships. The event will take place at Stone Summit Climbing & Fitness Center in Kennesaw, Georgia, on July 12-15, 2018.

See the world through the eyes of award-winning photojournalists. Click through the gallery above to view the unique images our visual storytellers captured today. Don't forget to follow the official Deseret News Instagram account for more photographs and videos from the staff.