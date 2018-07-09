LINDON — A 21-year-old man died Monday in an accident while operating a forklift, according to police.

The man, identified as Riley McGill, of American Fork, became trapped and was fatally injured while operating a forklift at Right Manufacturing in Lindon, near 1800 W. 120 South, Lindon Police Chief Josh Adams said. Police were called about 10 a.m., he said.

McGill was pronounced dead at the scene, the chief said.

Lindon police and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating the accident.